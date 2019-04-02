Sheffield United: Where are they now? From Australia to the Italian fourth tier – this is where ex-Bladesmen are playing now

But what about the obscure journeys of some of the former Bladesmen have taken? Here’s a look at the ex-United players still in action at clubs all over the world...

1. Nick Montgomery Current club: Wollongong Wolves FC (Australia) Blades apps: 354

2. Daniel Bogdanovic Current Club: Xewkija Tigers FC (Malta) Blades apps: 36

3. Paddy Kenny Current club: Maltby Main FC (England) Blades apps: 300

4. Paul Ifill Current club: Hawke's Bay United (New Zealand) Blades apps: 43

