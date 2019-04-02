Sheffield United: Where are they now? From Australia to the Italian fourth tier – this is where ex-Bladesmen are playing now
Plenty of talented players have come through Sheffield United over the years and they often go on to play for illustrious and successful clubs.
But what about the obscure journeys of some of the former Bladesmen have taken? Here’s a look at the ex-United players still in action at clubs all over the world...
1. Nick Montgomery
Current club: Wollongong Wolves FC (Australia) Blades apps: 354
Getty Images
2012 Getty Images
2. Daniel Bogdanovic
Current Club: Xewkija Tigers FC (Malta) Blades apps: 36
AFP/Getty Images
2011 AFP
3. Paddy Kenny
Current club: Maltby Main FC (England) Blades apps: 300
Getty Images
2009 Getty Images
4. Paul Ifill
Current club: Hawke's Bay United (New Zealand) Blades apps: 43
Getty Images
2006 Getty Images
