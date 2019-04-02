Spectacular sunset over Bramall Lane during the League One match at Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture date: September 27th, 2016. Pic Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United: Where are they now? From Australia to the Italian fourth tier – this is where ex-Bladesmen are playing now

Plenty of talented players have come through Sheffield United over the years and they often go on to play for illustrious and successful clubs.

But what about the obscure journeys of some of the former Bladesmen have taken? Here’s a look at the ex-United players still in action at clubs all over the world...

1. Nick Montgomery

2. Daniel Bogdanovic

3. Paddy Kenny

4. Paul Ifill

