Sheffield United: ‘What a set of lads we have, being managed by the best manager we've ever had!’ – Blades fans react to promotion celebrations after 2-2 draw at Stoke City

Dean Henderson and Chris Basham of Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League: James Wilson/Sportimage
Dean Henderson and Chris Basham of Sheffield United celebrate promotion to the Premier League: James Wilson/Sportimage
0
Have your say

Sheffield United signed off their promotion season this afternoon with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

This is how Blades fans reacted to the celebrations afterwards on Twitter.