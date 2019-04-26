Sheffield United: ‘We aren’t taking promotion for granted,’ record signing insists

John Egan has warned Sheffield United can not afford to take promotion "for granted" despite finding themselves on the brink of a return to the Premier League.

United enter their penultimate match of the season, against Ipswich Town tomorrow, second in the Championship and three points ahead of third-placed Leeds who face Aston Villa on Sunday.

Given their vastly superior goal difference, beating Paul Lambert's relegated side would leave Egan and his team mates with one foot in the top-flight even if Marcelo Bielsa's squad win at Elland Road.

Although the odds appear stacked in their favour, the Republic of Ireland international said: "Until that dream is a reality, you have to remain focused.

“You can't take anything for granted.

"This game is no different. We have to prepare properly to get the three points because we all know how mad the Championship is."

Ipswich Town visit Bramall Lane tomorrow: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

United seized control of the race for second-place after beating Hull City on Monday; their second victory of the Bank Holiday weekend following Nottingham Forest's defeat in South Yorkshire 72 hours earlier. The clean sheet they kept at the KCOM Stadium was United's 20th since August, something Egan attributes to his colleagues' desire and character.

"The clean sheets, it's the most I've ever helped keep," the centre-half said. "And I think we could have got more. "There's definitely times when we could have got one. But that number is deserved.

"We've got a good goalkeeper (Dean Henderson) and good defenders but, basically, I think it comes from the whole team."

Ipswich travelled north last night propping-up the rest of the division after winning only four times in the competition this term.

John Egan hopes to be celebrating another Sheffield United win: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite that record, Wilder has insisted Lambert's side will prove awkward opponents as they look to rebuild under the Scot.

"We've just got to keep doing what we've been doing," Egan added. "Nothing is decided. We're not where we want to be yet."