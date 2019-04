Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend:

1. W: Leeds United and Pablo Hernandez As the clock struck 70 minutes, The Whites were four points off 2nd before the automatic promotion picture took a dramatic twist courtesy of some Spanish magic from Pablo bagging a brace with an 83rd-minute winner.

2. L: Sheffield United Leeds ecstasy followed at the expense of Chris Wilders men. Not even Scott Hogans first goal could prevent a shock and late Bristol City comeback as a first defeat in 10 saw United surrender 2nd place.

3. W: Andreas Weimann He may never have to buy a drink in Leeds again. His hat-trick downed Sheffield United and in the process become the first player to breach The Blades defence in seven matches.

4. L: Tony Pulis Pressure on the Welshman intensified as a fourth successive league defeat saw Boro drop out of the playoffs spots. Just type in 'Idea for a sitcom...#UTB' on Twitter and see what comes up...

