Sheffield United: This is when the Premier League fixtures are released and when the season starts

There are two important dates Sheffield United fans need to know this summer as the Blades prepare for life in the Premier League.

Following their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday and Leeds United’s controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United secured top flight status for next season.

Although there's still one game of the campaign to go – away at Stoke City on Sunday – all eyes are now turning to next season and Premier League football.

So, when does the season start and when are the fixtures released?

The full list of Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season will be released at 9am on Thursday June 13.

All 380 fixtures for the course of the campaign will be released, although as with the Championship they can be subject to change depending on tv scheduling.

The season will kick off on August 10 and will conclude on May 17, 2020.