Sheffield United: ‘Things will get better. You're not alone’ – Former Blade David Cotterill opens up about alcohol troubles after revealing struggle with depression​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

David Cotterill, the former Sheffield United forward, has opened up about his battle with alcohol problems.

The 31-year-old, who retired last year after revealing he suffered from depression, admitted to feeling "powerless over alcohol" in a post on Instagram.

"I have been staying at the Sporting Chance Clinic battling alcohol dependency which has arisen from years of mental health issues," the Wales international revealed.

"The staff have been incredible since picking up the phone to them - all very inspiring and unbelievable at what they do so thank you for everything."

Cotterill, who won 24 caps for Wales, also represented Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley as well as United in his career.

"If anyone reading this is struggling, please think about why you want to get better," he added.

David Cotterill in his Blades days

"For me the motivation is to be the best father and husband I can possibly be and it really helped me get through this time.

"I missed my daughter's first birthday whilst being in rehab because in my head and my heart I knew missing this birthday would make sure I wouldn't miss any future birthdays. It was the most difficult thing I've done.

"If you can find that one thing that drives you on, keep it at the forefront of your mind and carry on fighting. Things will get better. You're not alone."

Cotterill revealed last year that he “searched for the easiest way to commit suicide” adding: "If we're trying to protect injuries, knee injuries, foot injuries, whatever it might be, then why are we not protecting the brain? I don't get it. We definitely need to look into it.

"If everyone in football was open and honest about depression, there would be a scary number. A huge number."

For mental health help and support, contact Mind via 0300 123 3393, text 86463 or visit www.mind.org.uk.