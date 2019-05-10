Sheffield United: These are the clubs The Blades hope to emulate in the Premier League next season

Chris Wilder believes the achievements of Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth and Burnley's Sean Dyche prove it is possible for club's to establish themselves at Premier League level without being financially reckless.

The Sheffield United manager, who has led his club back into the top-flight for the first time in 12 years, also hopes their success combined with recent events at Bramall Lane will lead to greater opportunities for homegrown coaches within the domestic game.

Describing how watching Howe's rise to prominence had convinced him "anything was possible" before returning to South Yorkshire, Wilder, previously of Oxford and Northampton Town, said: "Certainly, there are enough quality coaches and managers who are English who maybe at times get overlooked.

"I understand that, the owners and who they want to approach. I took my inspiration from Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche, and what they have achieved and what they have done with their teams.

"I remember coming up against Eddie's team when they were down at the bottom end of the Fourth Division and look at where they are now, there's players that have come all the way through with them too.

"Now, he (Howe) is managing in the Premier League. Sean is an inspiration, too. Maybe I am also a little bit of one for other English coaches and managers who want to achieve their dreams by working hard."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Like Howe and Dyche, Wilder enjoyed a solid but unheralded playing career before entering the technical area. After leaving Southampton without making a first team appearance, he represented clubs including United, Rotherham and Bradford City but has excelled as a manager. Last season's promotion was his third in only four seasons after delivering the League Two title to Sixfields and steering United out of the third tier at the first attempt.

Dyche is preparing to embark upon his fourth consecutive top-flight campaign after twice leading Burnley out of the Championship while Howe has won promotions from all three EFL divisions at Dean Court.

"Your path is your path," Wilder, who cut his coaching teeth in non-league with Alfreton and Halifax, said. "In my playing career, I had an okay time. It was not a stellar career and I should possibly have done a bit better.

"I wanted to get the maximum out of my coaching and management. I did not know what path that would take me.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

"If I had stayed at Alfreton for 20 years, that is what it would have been, But it wasn’t and I have loved all the experiences I have had. To come to this is the pinnacle for myself and my career. Hopefully, a little bit of inspiration to the likes of me 15 years ago too."