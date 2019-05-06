Sheffield United: The two key characteristics Oliver Norwood believes proved key in Blades’ promotion to Premier League

Oliver Norwood, the Northern Ireland international, believes Sheffield United's "togetherness and belief" has been a major driving force behind their promotion to the Premier League.

United signed off their time in the Championship with a 2-2 draw at Stoke on Saturday, having already been officially promoted almost a week earlier when rivals Leeds failed to beat Aston Villa.

Chris Wilder's Blades couldn't wrestle the title from Norwich City on the final day, and Wilder hailed the Canaries as deserved champions after they beat Aston Villa on the final day to finish five points clear of United.

But Norwood admitted: "We're not disappointed to miss out on the title, we were maybe a bit greedy thinking we could win it but we've achieved our dreams and you can see what it means to the fans and the football club.

"Now, we can enjoy it for a few weeks, together as a group, and really look forward to next season.

"We wanted to win the league, of course; we knew we had to hope that Norwich didn't get the result they did but what a fantastic season it's been.

"As I say, we were maybe a little bit greedy thinking we could maybe win the leaue but we've achieved our goal of getting to the Premier League."

In doing so, Norwood achieved a remarkable hat-trick of promotions to the top flight after also helping Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham out of the Championship in the last two seasons.

Several United players, including Billy Sharp, Mark Duffy, Jack O'Connell and John Fleck, are celebrating a second promotion in three years while striker Gary Madine also sealed a memorable treble after tasting success with Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and now United in successive years.

"The togetherness and belief we have shown has been key," added Norwood.

"We're a group of friends that have stuck together. We've dug each other out at times when it's been needed but there have been more good times than bad, and even in the bad times we've stuck together and got ourselves through it.

"I think the whole dressing room - from one to 25, not just the starting eleven - deserves huge credit and we've showed that togetherness and belief which eventually got us over the line.

"I believe that can go a long way, we've seen teams go up before and stick to the core of the group and although I don't know the plans for the football club this summer, I think the boys have earned the right to give it a go."