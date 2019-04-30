Sheffield United: The Blades outline their plans for Stoke City

Sheffield United's promotion celebrations have been placed on hold until after Sunday's visit to Stoke City, as Chris Wilder's players look to wrestle the Championship title from Norwich City's grasp.

Together with the manager and his coaching staff, Bramall Lane's first team squad spent 48 hours toasting the club's return to the Premier League following a 12 year absence when Aston Villa's draw with third-placed Leeds on Sunday afternoon meant they could finish no lower than second.

But United have now called a halt, for the time being at least, to focus on preparing for this weekend's match at the bet365 Stadium. Wilder's side will finish first of they beat Nathan Jones' team and City lose to Villa.

"We're taking it seriously, don't worry about that," Wilder said, when asked if United will approach the fixture with their usual intensity. "It's just as important as any other game. So if people think we're not going to be that bothered then they're very much mistaken. Don't worry about that."

Although all Championship clubs receive the same awards of around £2m and £4m in basic and solidarity payments, regardless of where they finish, Wilder's determination to sign-off the season with a win reveals one of the driving forces behind United's climb into the top-flight.

"It's right the lads were allowed to celebrate their achievement and what they've done," he said. "So there's no apology for that. There's enough hard times in football so, when the good ones come along, there's something wrong if you can't enjoy them.

"But we want to win every time we go out there. We've got pride, respect for ourselves, our supporters, the opposition and the rest of the division. Always."