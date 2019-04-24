Sheffield United: The big dilemma facing The Blades as they prepare for Saturday’s huge showdown with Ipswich Town

Chris Wilder is torn between giving Billy Sharp more time to recover from a injury or granting his captain's wish by selecting him for a match which could effectively seal Sheffield United's return to the Premier League.

Sharp, United's leading scorer so far this term, missed the Bank Holiday victories over Nottingham Forest and Hull City which saw Wilder's team move three points clear of third-placed Leeds with only two matches remaining.

Given their vastly superior goal difference, winning Saturday's game against Ipswich Town would leave United's top-flight status on the verge of being mathematically confirmed regardless of how Marcelo Bielsa's squad fare when Aston Villa visit Elland Road 24 hours later.

After making progress in his battle to overcome a hamstring complaint, Wilder admits Sharp is "badgering" him "all the time" about the possibility of being recalled ahead of schedule. But the 51-year-old, who like Sharp has supported United since childhood, admits he must balance sentiment against the fact his side might still find themselves in the play-offs instead.

"While there's still a chance, without being negative, I can't ignore the fact we could be looking at three more games," Wilder said. "Because nothing has been decided yet. Absolutely nothing.

"But Billy is on at me all the time. He's badgering me 24 hours a day about coming back. He's telling me he'll be okay and ready."

United, in second, moved to within three points of leaders Norwich City after brushing City aside 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium. That fixture saw Chris Basham make a cameo appearance from the bench after recovering faster than expected from a similar problem. The defender is now in line to feature against both relegated Town and Stoke City, where United travel on the final day of the regular campaign.

"We'll see what the situation is (with Sharp) before we make any decisions," Wilder, who led United to the League One title two years ago, said. "We'll sit down with the staff and then make what we think is the right call."