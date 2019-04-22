Sheffield United: Team news from the KCOM Stadium as Blades face Hull City in crunch clash in race for promotion

Have your say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder made two changes to his starting line-up for this afternoon’s clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

John Egan returns after completing a one-game suspension, for his red card against Millwall, and replaces Richard Stearman at the heart of defence.

The other change sees Scott Hogan start up front, alongside David McGoldrick and in place of fellow loan striker Gary Madine who joins Stearman on the bench.

Chris Basham returns to the squad after injury but is only fit enough for the bench, so Martin Cranie again deputises on the right of United’s three-man defence.

For City, former Blades goalkeeper George Long is between the posts.

Hull City: Long, Lichaj, de Wijs, Pugh, Grosicki, Irvine, Kane, Batty, Bowen, Campbell, McKenzie. Subs: Marshall, Stewart, Evandro, Dicko, Toral, Martin, Ridgewell.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Cranie, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Hogan, McGoldrick. Subs: Basham, Dowell, Stearman, Coutts, Washington, Moore, Lundstram.