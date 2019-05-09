Sheffield United stars pictured heading to Las Vegas as players warned ‘not to overdo it’

Sheffield United have certainly celebrated their promotion to the Premier League in style since beating Ipswich Town back in April.

Videos of players singing, dancing and drinking with fans have flooded Twitter with thousands turning out to toast them during an open top bus parade on Tuesday.

With the season finally over, and no play-offs to worry themselves with, the Blades can enjoy a well-earned break before preparing for their Premier League campaign.

Billy Sharp and co will reward themselves for their incredible achievements with a trip to Sin City with the squad jetting off earlier this morning.

One fan was pictured at Heathrow Airport with Kieron Freeman and David McGoldrick before they set off for a ‘relaxing’ trip.

McGoldrick has been allowed to go on the trip by Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy despite upcoming games against Denmark and Gibraltar.

Enda Stevens, John Egan, David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan have all been named in the 30-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers which be preceded by a training camp in Portugal in a fortnight’s time.

McCarthy told the Irish Sun: “The way I manage it is saying, ‘Go and enjoy it because you’ve had 46 games to get into the Premier League’.

“Me telling them to do anything else will not make a blind bit of difference

“I’ve got to trust them, haven’t I? But I can’t imagine for one minute that two or three of them are going to be in the gym doing a bit while the rest of them are out doing what you do in Las Vegas.

“I think that is counter-productive in terms of managing them.

“We have games when they come back and they are all in the squad. What I don’t want is any of them to come back and play beneath what they did, certainly Didsy with what he did in Gibraltar and Georgia, and Enda.

“John Egan was excellent in training. Scott Hogan has come back and probably scored the goal that saw them up.

“I said to them, ‘You have to be careful that you play like you did prior to that — just because you got promoted it can’t just end there so make sure you’re ready to come back’.

“And when they do come back, they’ve to make sure they’re ticking the legs over because the other problem is if they do nothing then they get injured when they come to us.

“To be fair, I spoke to Didsy and his quote was, ‘Don’t worry gaffer, I won’t be wanting to do anything else. When we’ve had four or five days in Vegas I’ll be ready to come back and train and get ready for playing’.

“That’s what I’m hoping will be the case.”