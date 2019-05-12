Sheffield United: Seventh heaven for Carla Ward’s Blades as they put Millwall to the sword at Bramall Lane

Ebony Salmon and Jade Pennock both bagged braces as Sheffield United ended their season with a flourish against Millwall Lionesses.

In a dominant display at Bramall Lane, Blades captain Ellie Gilliatt opened the scoring in stunning fashion before Bex Rayner doubled the home side’s advantage.

Salmon slotted a penalty to make it 3-0 after Chantelle Mackie had been dismissed, and the on-loan Manchester United player doubled her tally in the middle of a second-half Pennock brace.

The comprehensive victory made it seven straight wins for the in-form Blades, who finished in fifth place in the FA Women’s Championship table.

It did not take long in the game for the first to come, Gilliatt striking a sweet left-footed drive on the into the top corner.

Rayner got on the scoresheet herself minutes later with a piledriver into the top corner from a similar spot.

And worse was to come for the Lionesses, defender Mackie handed her marching orders for illegally stopping Dan Cox’s goal-bound effort.

Salmon slotted home the penalty as the visitors contemplated playing for nearly an hour with a numerical disadvantage.

Pennock was the star performer in the second half and she rifled home a long-range effort to put paid to a Millwall fightback.

That was followed by an even better strike by Salmon as she curled an effort into the top corner.

Pennock grabbed her second of the game at the far-post, but the game was long won as the Blades wrapped up in style.

