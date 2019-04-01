Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United’s remaining Championship fixtures ranked in order of difficulty

There are just seven matches left in the race for automatic promotion, but which opponents will prove the hardest test for the Blades?

Here’s how the next seven teams to face United rank based on their form over the last six league matches… 

Form: WDWWWL Points: 13

1. Preston North End

Form: WDWWWL Points: 13
jpress
Buy a Photo
Form: WWLLDW Points: 10

2. Hull City

Form: WWLLDW Points: 10
jpress
Buy a Photo
Form: WLWLDW Points: 10

3. Nottingham Forest

Form: WLWLDW Points: 10
PA
PA Wire
Buy a Photo
Form: DWDDDD Points: 8

4. Stoke City

Form: DWDDDD Points: 8
Getty Images
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2