Sheffield United's promotion in numbers – the most impressive stats behind the Blades’ campaign so far

The season isn’t over yet but promotion has been confirmed for Sheffield United after their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town (and Leeds United’s draw with Aston Villa) bagged them a top two spot in the Championship. 

And while Premier League football awaits next season, we thought we’d take a look at the most impressive stats behind Chris Wilder’s promotion-winning team… so far! With one match left against Stoke City on Sunday, some of these could change, but for now scroll and click through the pages to see the most impressive Blades stats from 2018/19.

So far... and Blades skipper Billy Sharp has had a big part to play in that.

1. Goals scored = 76

That's 62 per cent of United's goals this season.

2. Goals scored from open play = 47

Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick have been the second most deadly strike partnership in the league this season as they have assisted and scored 38 goals between them.

3. Goals scored by the deadly duo - 38

United have scored 24 per cent of their goals from set pieces this year, with 7 per cent coming from penalties, four per cent from counter attacks and four per cent from own goals.

4. Goals scored from set pieces - 18

