Sheffield United's promotion in numbers – the most impressive stats behind the Blades’ campaign so far
The season isn’t over yet but promotion has been confirmed for Sheffield United after their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town (and Leeds United’s draw with Aston Villa) bagged them a top two spot in the Championship.
And while Premier League football awaits next season, we thought we’d take a look at the most impressive stats behind Chris Wilder’s promotion-winning team… so far! With one match left against Stoke City on Sunday, some of these could change, but for now scroll and click through the pages to see the most impressive Blades stats from 2018/19.
1. Goals scored = 76
So far... and Blades skipper Billy Sharp has had a big part to play in that.