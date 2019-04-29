And while Premier League football awaits next season, we thought we’d take a look at the most impressive stats behind Chris Wilder’s promotion-winning team… so far! With one match left against Stoke City on Sunday, some of these could change, but for now scroll and click through the pages to see the most impressive Blades stats from 2018/19.

1. Goals scored = 76 So far... and Blades skipper Billy Sharp has had a big part to play in that.

2. Goals scored from open play = 47 That's 62 per cent of United's goals this season.

3. Goals scored by the deadly duo - 38 Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick have been the second most deadly strike partnership in the league this season as they have assisted and scored 38 goals between them.

4. Goals scored from set pieces - 18 United have scored 24 per cent of their goals from set pieces this year, with 7 per cent coming from penalties, four per cent from counter attacks and four per cent from own goals.

