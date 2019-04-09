Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp sends brilliant one word response to Chelsea loan move ‘link’ 

Have your say

It’s been an incredible season for Billy Sharp as Sheffield United carry on their push for automatic promotion.

The skipper has scored 23 goals in 36 games for the Blades this season and has been pivotol to the club’s promotion hopes.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield Utd and Darnell Fisher of Preston North End - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sharp, a lifelong Blade, wrote himself into the record books earlier in the season when he reached 220 league goals since making his debut back in 2004.

In doing so he edged past former Southampton and England striker Rickie Lambert to become the leading goalscorer in the EFL this century.

Sharp, along with Blades midfielder Oliver Norwood, made the EFL Championship Team of the Year with boss Chris Wilder managing the side.

The 33-year-old will be dreaming of playing Premier League football next year but one parody Twitter account suggested it could be away from Bramall Lane.

Transfer News First made the tongue-in-cheek claim that Chelsea were interested in taking the forward on loan from Sheffield United if they failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Sharp wasted no time in debunking the parody account’s tweet by replying with two crying laughing emojis and the word ‘lies’.

Sheffield United fans were obviously delighted with their skipper’s reply and all had a similar response.

Alan Pickard tweeted: “Billy I'm not being funny but you're walking straight into that side. #Bagsman”

Paul Paj Broughton said: “Why would you down grade skipper?. Are these people insane?”

Jon Morris tweeted: “I'd take Billy Sharp over Olivier Giroud or Gonzalo Higuian any day of the week.”

Jamie Mac tweeted: “Wouldn’t swap Billy for anyone.”