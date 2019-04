Bramall Lane was rocking on Saturday as Chris Wilder’s men beat Ipswich to all but ensure promotion, but was it their highest attendance. Find out the highest and lowest attendances at Bramall Lane below.

1. West Bromwich Albion, December 14 Blades 1-2 WBA - 23,400 PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. Birmingham City, September 19 Blades 0-0 Birmingham - 23,525 Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Norwich City, August 18 Blades 2-1 Norwich City - 23,850 Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. PNE - September 22 Blades 3-2 PNE - 23,857 Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more