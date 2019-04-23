Sheffield United took a huge step to promotion to the Premier League on Easter Monday with a 3-0 victory over Hull City.

A David McGoldrick brace put the Blades two up before Enda Stevens hit a third before half time.

Mark Duffy celebrates (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brentford then handed Chris Wilder’s side a huge favour by beating promotion rivals Leeds United 2-0 at home, leaving Sheffield United three points clear.

Sheffield United take on Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday in a match that could see their return to the Premier League all but confirmed.

Leeds United host Aston Villa the next day and these are all the permetations that could see the Blades promoted.

Promotion chances

Sheffield United will be promoted if they beat an already relegated Ipswich Town side on Saturday and Leeds United drop points against Aston Villa on Sunday.

However, the Blades are also 11 goals better off than their Yorkshire rivals meaning, if they do beat Ipswich, Leeds would have to win both their games whilst clawing back the goal difference.

They would also have to hope that Sheffield United lose away at Stoke City on Sunday, May 5.

If Sheffield United draw against Ipswich then they would still be promoted if Aston Villa beat Leeds.

Should Leeds beat Villa they would just be a point behind the Blades.

However, given Sheffield United’s superior goal difference, they would then have to beat Ipswich away on the final day and hope the Blades lose or draw against Stoke.

If Sheffield United lose against Ipswich and Leeds win then the two teams would be level on points going into the final game of the season.

A win would theoretically be enough for Sheffield United to clinch promotion, barring a huge goalscoring victory for Leeds over Ipswich.

But, if Sheffield United drop any points, then Leeds would only have to better their result to clinch promotion themselves.

Norwich City require just a single point to seal their spot in the Premier League and face Blackburn Rovers at home on Saturday and Aston Villa away on the final day.