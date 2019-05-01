Sheffield United: Promoted Blades refuse to be intimidated by Premier League big guns

Chris Wilder has vowed Sheffield United will not abandon their attack-minded approach in the Premier League next term as his team prepares to wave goodbye to the Championship.

The 51-year-old expansive brand of football has proved a huge success at Bramall Lane, powering United to two promotions in only three seasons since his appointment 36 months ago.

Chris Wilder: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final match of the campaign, against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium, Wilder insisted their attitude will not change in the top-flight despite acknowledging United will be locking horns with some of the richest clubs in the world.

"We always give it a 'go', that's how we've got to where we are and that's what we're going to continue doing," Wilder, the United manager, said. "We respect what we're going into but we always try and give ourselves the best possible chance of trying to win a game.

“You do that, in our opinion at least, by trying to pose the opposition questions, by trying to challenge them in different ways, not just by being content to sit back and nick something if the chance comes up.

"Other people might have a different idea and that's fine. But doing it the way we do is what suits us best so why change it?"

Sheffield United can still win the title: James Wilson/Sportimage

United secured their return to the highest level of the English game with a match to spare last weekend, beating Ipswich Town on home soil before Leeds' draw with Aston Villa left them five points clear of Marcelo Bielsa's squad.

Three behind leaders Norwich City but with a superior goal difference, United travel to Staffordshire knowing a win would see them go up as champions if Daniel Farke's squad is beaten by Villa.

"The way the lads have got about it brings out the best in them," Wilder said. "They've bought into it and the fans have too.

"Yes, there are going to be times when you get pushed back. We're not ashamed or embarrassed by that. But we always try and get forward, to test the opposition, ourselves."