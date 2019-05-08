Sheffield United: Prime Minister Theresa May congratulates Blades on promotion to Premier League

Theresa May this afternoon congratulated Sheffield United on their promotion to the Premier League.

She made the comments during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Sheffield Central MP and Blades season ticket holder Paul Blomfield.

Mr Blomfied said: “I am pleased that the Prime Minister acknowledged when prompted the achievements of Liverpool Football Club.

“I hope she also wants to congratulate Sheffield United on their rightful return to the Premiership under the inspirational leadership of Chris Wilder.”

The Prime Minister responded: “I would like to say to the honourable gentleman, at the risk of starting a trend – We’ve had Liverpool and AFC Fylde and now Sheffield United – I’m happy to congratulate in the way that he suggests.”

After PMQs Mr Blomfield said: “I am delighted that I secured the Prime Minister’s congratulations to Sheffield United for their promotion to the premiership under the inspirational leadership of Chris Wilder.

“Having followed United home and often away for more than fifty years, this has been one of the most exciting seasons and I’m looking forward to success in the Premiership.”