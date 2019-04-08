Sheffield United: Preston vow to allow no repeat of ‘unacceptable issues’ involving Blades fans in hospitality areas of Deepdale on Saturday

Preston North End have apologised to their supporters for ‘unacceptable issues’ involving Sheffield United supporters at Deepdale on Saturday, and vowed to do all they can to avoid repeats in the future.

Preston fans complained to stewards about a group of Blades fans sat in the Sir Tom Finney Stand on Saturday, to watch their side triumph 1-0 and go back second in the Championship table thanks to David McGoldrick’s winner.

As The Star reported on Saturday, Preston opened an investigation into what they described as ‘crowd issues’ although the club’s official police Twitter account later clarified that the matter was one for stewards to deal with, rather than officers.

The Blades fans had purchased hospitality tickets at Deepdale, offered by Preston, and broke no rules in doing so.

But today, in an open letter to Preston fans, chairman Peter Ridsdale said: “As many of you will be aware there were issues last Saturday with the behaviour of some away supporters who had bought commercial packages in the Greats' Room and were seated in the Executive seating in the Sir Tom Finney Stand.

“We had been asked by Sheffield United to accommodate these customers and had been advised that they were known Corporate Customers of Sheffield United. Regrettably, circumstances dictated that our decision was wrong and the events that unfolded were unacceptable.

“At a meeting this morning we have taken steps to ensure that there will, to the best of our ability, be no repeat of these issues at any future match.

“We are very grateful for your support and hope that as a result of the action that we have taken you can continue to enjoy watching us in an appropriate environment.

“Once again on half of us all we apologise for the discomfort that you endured on Saturday.”

United's fans were praised by Preston's police, who posted on Twitter: "Safe journey home to the 5577 Blades fans who basked in the Preston sunshine today........good luck for the rest of the season. Apart from a couple of pyros impeccably behaved."