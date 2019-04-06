Sheffield United: Preston North End reveal investigation is underway after ‘crowd issue’ involving Blades fans at Deepdale

Preston North End have confirmed that an internal investigation is underway after a ‘crowd issue’ during their clash with Sheffield United at Deepdale this afternoon.

A group of Blades supporters, thought to have bought hospitality tickets, watched United’s 1-0 win from the Deepdale home end and celebrated David McGoldrick’s winner, joining in with chants coming from the 5,500-strong following in the away end.

A number of home fans complained about the group of Blades, but Preston’s official police twitter account confirmed that the supporters had committed no criminal offence and the matter was one for stewards to deal with rather than officers.

And in a statement, Preston said: “Preston North End are aware of problems that occurred in the Sir Tom Finney Stand corporate areas at the weekend’s game with Sheffield United.

“The club would like to apologise to any spectators who were affected by the events that took place with a group of guests in this area.

”Investigations are already underway and the club are dealing with the matter internally.”