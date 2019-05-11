Sheffield United: Premier League big guns won’t intimidate The Blades

Sheffield United will not abandon their attacking approach in the Premier League next term after Chris Wilder revealed his team are not intimidated by the prospect of facing clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Although United's manager admitted they will have to be a "a little bit cuter" when the face the likes of Pep Guardiola's side, he insisted it would be a mistake to ‘park the bus’ against some of the most expensively assembled fowards lines in world football.

Citing United's determination to pose questions of opponents as the catalyst for last season's promotion from the Championship, Wilder said: "I feel we have been a breath of fresh air in how we have gone about our business in the division this year.

"The lads give it everything, their first thought is always to try and win the game, and that's not going to change now.

"Okay, there's going to be times when we're going to have to be smarter and a little bit cuter. But the basic principles, the desire to try and give other people something to think about, isn't going to change. If they did, I think that would be a mistake."

United began the process of preparing for life in the top-flight by publishing their retained and released list earlier this week. Paul Coutts, a veteran of 2017's League One title winning squad, is among those who will depart when their contracts expire later this summer.

Sheffield United centre-forward Billy Sharp will be urged to pose questions of defenders: James Wilson/Sportimage

Wilder, who plans to focus on a small but select band of targets during the forthcoming transfer window, added: "I'm not having a go at other clubs and how they do it but we have worked hard on the training ground.

"Recruitment has been key, which it always is. Plus the togetherness we have shown and the way we have played in attacking the division.

"I truly believe we deserved our success. Everyone here does."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wants his team to attack: James Wilson/Sportimage