Blades fans at Stoke

Sheffield United: Player ratings from promoted Blades' 2-2 draw at Stoke City

Promoted Sheffield United signed off a memorable campaign this afternoon with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings from the game.

1. Dean Henderson 6

No real chance with either Stoke goal and saved well from Afobe late on. Handled a few crosses well when put under pressure by Stoke's big defenders. Hopefully he returns next season
2. George Baldock 6

A typically energetic performance from the Blades full back, up against the lively Stoke forwards on the left. Gave the ball away in the first half which led to a good Stoke chance, but some decent moments too
3. Chris Basham 6

Battled well as he does every game although may think he could have done better with Shawcross's goal. Shifted into midfield in the second half before being replaced by Madine. A fine season for him
4. John Egan 6

Spoiled the party late on when he blocked Charlie Adam's shot with the home fans praying for a farewell goal. A stunning first season at United for the defender
