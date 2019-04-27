Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town Sheffield United virtually assured Premier League football by beating Ipswich Town this afternoon. But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings from the game. 1. Dean Henderson 8 Had the best view in the house as United ran riot over Ipswich for most of this game and saved well from Judge's well-struck effort. Kicking was composed. He'll play at the top jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. George Baldock 8 Brilliant display from the Blades right-back, who showed his full repertoire of tricks and body feints to keep the ball. Never stopped running for the entire 90 minutes. He's probably still running now jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Chris Basham 8 Came back into the team in place of the unfortunate Cranie and did what Basham does, driving forward with purpose and putting his neck, and everything else, on the line when needed. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. John Egan 8 Another dominant performance at the heart of the United defence that he has anchored so well all season. Shame he didn't cap it with a goal when he headed over from a corner. 4m well spent, for me jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4