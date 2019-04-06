Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades’ 1-0 win at Preston North End Sheffield United went back second in the Championship table after beating Preston 1-0 at Deepdale this afternoon. But how did United’s players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings. 1. Dean Henderson 8 Early claim from a corner and good save with feet and saved well from Robinson's shot before denying him again in the second half when one-on-one. Becoming a crowd hero at the Lane Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo 2. George Baldock 7 Good early block denied Browne from putting Preston ahead and defended well against lively Maguire to help see out the game. A bundle of energy and pace on the right-hand side Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Chris Basham 8 Early driving run put United on front foot and then did well to get something on the ball to stop Maguire netting. Then popped up on the right wing! Never stopped running Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo 4. John Egan 8 A rock all afternoon once again, including some superb defensive instincts to snuff out a Maguire header which may have gone unnoticed. Set up McGoldrick's winner with a looping header Sportimage JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4