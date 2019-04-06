Chris Wilder

Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades’ 1-0 win at Preston North End

Sheffield United went back second in the Championship table after beating Preston 1-0 at Deepdale this afternoon.

But how did United’s players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.

Early claim from a corner and good save with feet and saved well from Robinson's shot before denying him again in the second half when one-on-one. Becoming a crowd hero at the Lane

1. Dean Henderson 8

Early claim from a corner and good save with feet and saved well from Robinson's shot before denying him again in the second half when one-on-one. Becoming a crowd hero at the Lane
Sportimage
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Good early block denied Browne from putting Preston ahead and defended well against lively Maguire to help see out the game. A bundle of energy and pace on the right-hand side

2. George Baldock 7

Good early block denied Browne from putting Preston ahead and defended well against lively Maguire to help see out the game. A bundle of energy and pace on the right-hand side
Sportimage
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Early driving run put United on front foot and then did well to get something on the ball to stop Maguire netting. Then popped up on the right wing! Never stopped running

3. Chris Basham 8

Early driving run put United on front foot and then did well to get something on the ball to stop Maguire netting. Then popped up on the right wing! Never stopped running
Sportimage
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
A rock all afternoon once again, including some superb defensive instincts to snuff out a Maguire header which may have gone unnoticed. Set up McGoldrick's winner with a looping header

4. John Egan 8

A rock all afternoon once again, including some superb defensive instincts to snuff out a Maguire header which may have gone unnoticed. Set up McGoldrick's winner with a looping header
Sportimage
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4