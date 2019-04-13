Bramall Lane

Sheffield United: Player ratings from 1-1 draw with Millwall at Bramall Lane as Blades fall behind Leeds United in promotion race

Ten-men Sheffield United conceded an injury-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Millwall at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

But how did United's players fare? Our man at the game Danny Hall offers his ratings.

Made a couple of good saves to keep Millwall at bay but couldn't keep out Cooper in the 95th minute of the game

1. Dean Henderson 6

Given a rare start as Baldock was rested and a superb challenge prevented Ryan Tunnicliffe getting a shot at goal from close range

2. Kieron Freeman 5

Went down a couple of times with injury before he finally succumbed and went off around the 20-minute mark. United will hope the damage isn't too severe for the run-in

3. Chris Basham 6

Coped well against Millwall's threats until his moment of the game, when he handled a goalbound header, conceded a penalty and was sent off. Looked absolutely devastated as he walked off

4. John Egan 5

