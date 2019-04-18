Sheffield United: On-loan Blades man makes admission about his future at Bramall Lane

Ben Heneghan, the on-loan Sheffield United defender, admits he is unsure about his future at Bramall Lane after revealing: “I just want to go somewhere and be playing.”

The 25-year-old moved to United from Motherwell but found first-team opportunities limited in South Yorkshire, joining Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.

The centre-half has established himself as one of Blackpool’s most consistent performers this term, making 45 appearances and prompting boss Terry McPhillips to concede he would like Heneghan to remain at Bloomfield Road.

Alan Biggs’ Sheffield United column: Let’s keep these hands on the Blades tiller

And, speaking to our sister ‘paper the Blackpool Gazette, Heneghan said: “I suppose when you’re playing you’re always in the shop window but I’ve got another year left at Sheffield United.

“I’ll have to speak to them and see what happens after getting through these next four games.

Blackpool's Ben Heneghan heads on goal against Arsenal: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Sheffield United: ‘Some players don’t give two whatsits about their clubs. Our players really care’

“I just want to go somewhere and be playing. Personally if you’re not playing, you’re not happy. That’s just how players think.”

When asked if a return to Bloomfield Road next season could be on the cards, Heneghan replied: “We don’t know what the future holds, do we? So we’ll see.”