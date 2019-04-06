Have your say

Sheffield United welcomed back Mark Duffy for this afternoon’s clash with Preston North End at Deepdale – but are without Jack O’Connell due to injury.

O’Connell limped off during last Saturday’s defeat to Bristol City with a calf injury, and hasn’t recovered in time to face Alex Neil’s men.

Duffy though, who missed the clash with City with an Achilles problem, returns with Kieran Dowell understood to be playing left wing-back alongside Enda Stevens at centre-half.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Dowell, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, Sharp, McGoldrick. Subs: Moore, Hogan, Coutts, Freeman, Stearman, Cranie, Washington.