Sheffield United: ‘Norwich City are worthy champions but we’re proud to be joining them in the Premier League’

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder congratulated Norwich City on their Championship title, describing Daniel Farke's team as the "best" in this season's competition.

Speaking after today's draw at Stoke City confirmed his squad's second place finish, Wilder said: "Congratulations to Daniel and Norwich. It's been a thrilling race between us, them and Leeds. They, Norwich, have been the best and we are proud and honoured to be joining them in the Premier League.

"I always maintained that, whoever came first would be there on merit. You don't fluke anything over the course of 46 games. The same also went for who got the other automatic promotion spot and I'm delighted to say, very proud to say in fact, that it was us."

United travelled to the bet365 Stadium knowing a victory over Nathan Jones' side, combined with a defeat for City at Aston Villa, would see them climb above their rivals from Norfolk. But, already assured of top-flight football next term after entering the final match of the campaign five points ahead of Leeds, United were forced to settle for the runners-up berth when they were held by Stoke and Farke's charges triumphed in the West Midlands.

Sam Vokes opened the scoring for the hosts before his effort was cancelled-out by Kieran Dowell. Ryan Shawcross restored Stoke's advantage, with Enda Stevens restoring parity again late on.

"It's been a tough one for the players," Wilder said. "What with the emotion of last weekend and drinking every pub dry in Sheffield for 48 hours or so.

"But I'm delighted with the way they came back in the second-half and turned it around. Now we're going to enjoy it and then get down to the serious business, the very serious business, of getting ready for what's coming up."