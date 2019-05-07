Sheffield United’s promotion celebrations ramped up another notch this evening when they boarded an open-top bus around the city to mark reaching the Premier League.

For many of United’s players it caps a real journey in their careers, with some coming from non-league to reach the top flight.

We asked a selection of Blades promotion heroes what this means to them.

Mark Duffy: Never in a million years did I dream this would happen when I was playing for Vauxhall Motors and Prescot Cables. It’s been a crazy journey and it’s difficult to find the words to explain it, really.

Enda Stevens: The whole club is bouncing and the memories will last a lifetime. I got a bit of a taste for it at Portsmouth when we won the title but here you can see the joy on everyone’s faces around the club.

Jack O’Connell: I’m not sure it’s fully sunk in yet and might not until the fixtures come out, and I’ll be looking for when we play at Anfield! It’s been some journey with this club and I can barely believe it.

Sheffield United's players celebrate on their open top bus: James Wilson/Sportimage

John Egan: To come in and play a part in such a successful season has been incredible. This is a fantastic club and I’m really honoured and proud to say that I have played for Sheffield United, and been successful with Sheffield United too.

Billy Sharp: To get two promotions in three years, I’d never have thought that in my wildest dreams. One would have been enough but two, back into the Premier League, is unbelievable. And to do it with this club, my club, makes it so, so much sweeter.

John Fleck: It’s been a remarkable season really, it still hasn’t really sunk in for me yet because the emotion is still so high. Last season we were disappointed to miss out on the play offs but we’ve taken it on this season and it’s a massive achievement for us all.

Dean Henderson: It’s been unbelievable to see the scenes from the fans since promotion was confirmed and the boys were telling me the open top bus would be crazy! It’s been a bit of an eye opener for me but stuff like this will go down in history. It’s pretty mad but I’m delighted with how it’s gone.

David McGoldrick: This group of players is so special, there’s not one bad individual in the dressing room and everyone gets on. No big timers on big wages and I’m proud to be a part of the group that cares so much about this special club.