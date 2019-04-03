Sheffield United: More on ‘target’ Graeme Shinnie

Sheffield United are unlikely to accept an invitation to hold talks with Graeme Shinnie despite being linked with the Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder.

Shinnie, aged 27, is expected to leave Pittodrie when his contract expires at the end of the season after four years with Derek McInnes' side.

Reports have identified Bramall Lane as a potential destination for the player, who is thought to have set his heart on a move to England.

But, as The Star revealed earlier this week, those are thought to be reflect Shinnie's desire to explore the possibility of joining his compatriots John Fleck and Paul Coutts in South Yorkshire rather than any serious interest on United's part.

With his team challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League - they travel to Preston North End on Saturday third in the Championship and only two points behind second-placed Leeds with seven matches remaining - Wilder has yet to make any concrete plans for the summer transfer window.

Coupled with the fact that a left-footed midfielder is not a priority position, that means the United manager will politely decline the offer of talks if Shinnie's representatives attempt to tempt him to the negotiating table.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

League One leaders Luton Town have confirmed their interest in the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain while Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Bristol City are also thought to be monitoring his situation.

Speaking after Aberdeen's defeat by Heart of Midlothian, McInnes admitted Shinnie has yet to agree an extention to his present deal.

"We are still in the position where Graeme knows what we can do for him," he said. "I know how much he loves the club.

"I would like a bit more clarity on it but we speak every day about certain things and I know exactly where he is. And I am here to support Graeme make any of his decisions."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

Although United have begun the process of identifying potential targets, Wilder, his assistant Alan Knill and chief scout Paul Mitchell accept it will be difficult to make any significant progress until the end of the campaign.

Events at board level, where the tug-of-war between co-owners Kevin McCabe and HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is scheduled to be decided by a High Court judge next month, could also have a bearing upon Wilder's recruitment strategy.

The two men, who hold 50 per cent stakes in United's parent company Blades Leisure Limited, are both vying for sole control after launching rival takeover bids last year.