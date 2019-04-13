Sheffield United: Millwall boss Neil Harris praises Blades and Chris Wilder after giving Leeds United huge boost in race for Premier League

Neil Harris, the Millwall manager, was full of praise for Sheffield United and Chris Wilder this afternoon – despite putting a large dent in their automatic promotion hopes at Bramall Lane.

The promotion-chasing Blades led through Gary Madine's 51st-minute strike but ended up dropping points for the second successive Championship game.

John Egan was sent off for a handball on the line and while Ben Marshall missed the resulting penalty, Millwall found an equaliser through Jake Cooper's diving header deep into stoppage time.

And Harris said: "I'm delighted with a point and I think we deserved it. Huge credit to Sheffield United and Chris Wilder for where they are at the moment.

"It's the first time I played a back five as a manager and I did so to combat how good Sheffield United are. We wanted to try and stay in the game for as long as possible to fight their strengths.

"Whatever you do it's difficult to stop them. I was disappointed with the goal that we conceded but delighted with the character and belief we showed to get back into the game.

"I thought the penalty would be a turning point. We missed it, but we were in the ascendancy. I can't fault the players, they were outstanding today. To come to Bramall Lane at this stage of the season and come from behind is a great effort.

"What we might lack as a club we won't be let down by desire or spirit within the group. The boys didn't stop and that's the great thing. We kept going until the end, we always think there will be another chance.

"It's just another point gained from us. We have a game in hand which will be vital for us, but any point earned at this stage of the season is hard earned whether you're at the top or the bottom of the league."