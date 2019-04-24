Sheffield United midfielder back at Bramall Lane after loan deal is cut short

Ricky Holmes is back at Bramall Lane after his loan spell at Gillingham was cut short through injury. Simon Bellis/Sportimage
Ricky Holmes is back at Bramall Lane after his loan spell at Gillingham was cut short through injury. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Ricky Holmes has returned to Sheffield United after injury cut short his time at Gillingham.

The midfielder moved to Priestfield in January but didn’t play a single game for the Gills because of a recurring back complaint.

Holmes had been at Oxford United on loan at the beginning of the campaign, having agreed a season-long deal, but the same injury meant that too was curtailed and he was back in Sheffield in January.

Gillingham took a punt on the 31-year-old but he failed to regain fitness and the club announced on Wednesday that Holmes would come back to South Yorkshire.

Gillingham tweeted: “We can confirm that Ricky Holmes has returned to parent club Sheffield United after it was revealed he would not feature for #Gills while on loan before the end of the season. We wish the player a speedy recovery from his injury.” 

Holmes joined United from Charlton in January 2018, linking up with Chris Wilder whom he played for at Northampton Town.

He failed to make a breakthrough at Bramall Lane, however, and was loaned out to League One at the beginning of this season.