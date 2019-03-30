Sheffield United: Mark Duffy to be assessed ahead of Preston North End trip as Chris Wilder explains his absence from Bristol City clash

Mark Duffy, the Sheffield United forward, will be assessed ahead of next weekend’s trip to Preston North End after Blades boss Chris Wilder explained his absence from the teamsheet for today’s 3-2 defeat to Bristol City.

Duffy, who was set to start the game after impressing coaching staff on United’s warm-weather trip to Valencia over the international break, missed the game, Wilder explained, with an Achilles problem he picked up in training on Thursday.

Duffy tweeted after Andreas Weimann’s hat-trick sealed a 3-2 victory for City: “Gutted to miss the game today…. hopefully back next week. Seven big games to go.”

And Wilder said: “It was a disappointment for Duff and a disappointment for us, he trained very well over in Valencia and was down to start.

“Then, as he was jogging around the training ground on Thursday morning, he felt his Achilles.”

United were handed a further injury concern during the game, when Jack O’Connell limped off with a calf complaint.