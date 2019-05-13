Sheffield United: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops big hint about Dean Henderson’s future as Blades look to bring him back to Bramall Lane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, has dropped a big hint about the future of Dean Henderson, with Sheffield United keen on bringing him back to Bramall Lane on loan next season.

Henderson was a key part of the Blades squad which won automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, and has indicated he would like to return next season to play in the top-flight.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson : Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Fellow Old Trafford loanee Axel Tuanzebe is hoping to join Henderson in the Premier League with play-off hopefuls Aston Villa and while Solskjaer seemed open to assessing the defender in pre-season, he was noticeably less committal when asked about Henderson’s future by United’s in-house station, MUTV.

"Hopefully now Axel is going to get to the play-off final," Solskjaer said.

“He's played well, had a couple of injuries, he's a boy that I can't wait to see in pre-season for us next year.

"Let's see with Dean. He's won promotion with Sheffield United and been fantastic. For him to play a year in the Premier League might be the best thing."

Sources in Manchester have suggested that the Red Devils may offer Henderson an improved contract and loan him out again. The 22-year-old is yet to play for the first team at Old Trafford but is expected to be the No.1 goalkeeper for England U21s for their European Championship campaign in Italy and San Marino next month.

"I think the youngsters know deep down it's ingrained in our history and tradition that you will get a chance and they know they will get the backing from supporters," added Solskjaer.

"I have to say it'll be nice for them to have a full season somewhere and play but then again maybe the best place is here, when you train with the best players in the world and in this environment.

"We've got a history of making them the best. We've got loads of good examples of players being out for a year on loan and coming back as men so let's see what we decide on these boys but I can see most of them staying here and getting chances."