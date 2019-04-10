Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder reveals what disappointed him about Birmingham draw as Blades fail to retake second spot from Leeds United

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, revealed his disappointment after this evening's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

The point saw United fail to retake second spot in the Championship from rivals Leeds United, who won at Preston last night.

Enda Stevens put the Blades in front in the first half with a well-struck effort, before Michael Morrison levelled for the hosts just minutes later.

Dean Henderson, the United goalkeeper, also made two superb saves and Wilder said: “We’re a little bit disappointed.

“In the second half, we made all the running. We all know how they set up and how they play; they’re a difficult team to play against because they give up possession and sit in.

“You have to move them around and we did, I don’t think they touched the ball for the first five minutes, but you’ve got to find that bit of quality and we did.

“The disappointment was their equaliser. They’re a dangerous outfit and have some big lads, there were four or five ‘blocks’ on our lads and it’s virtually impossible for the referee to give anything.”

United introduced Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell from the bench in an attempt to find the breakthrough, which almost came late on when David McGoldrick’s header rippled the netting on top of Lee Camp’s goal.

“I would have been delighted to have gone in at half-time 1-0 up but it wasn’t to be,” Wilder added.

“We changed how we played because we couldn’t go through them, so went down the sides and direct.

“Apart from a couple of counter-attacks it was always us forcing the issue, without finding that last little pass and bit of quality.”