Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder calls for perspective over Blades’ battle with Leeds United for second promotion spot

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has called for a sense of ‘perspective’ about his side’s promotion ambitions ahead of a potentially-pivotal Easter weekend double-header.

United slipped three points behind automatic promotion rivals Leeds United on Saturday, when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Millwall before watching Marcelo Bielsa’s men beat Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

With just four matches of the regular Championship season remaining, United can barely afford risking any more slip-ups as they look to claim second spot and avoid being forced to plot a course through the play-offs.

But, ahead of Friday’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane and then Monday’s trip to Hull City, Wilder said: “We’re third in the division, so it’s about perspective a little bit. We were disappointed on Saturday, I understand that – manager, staff, players and supporters.

“If a team now wins three or four of their last games then they deserve to go up.

“We didn’t deserve to win against Millwall from my point of view, but was it a point gained or two lost? Now, it feels like two lost but you never know what number will get you over the finish line.

Chris Wilder runs to confront referee David Webb after the final whistle against Millwall: James Wilson/Sportimage

“That will only be decided after the last game.”

After facing Forest and Hull, Wilder’s men play Ipswich at home and Stoke away.