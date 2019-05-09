Sheffield United linked with move for £15million rated striker 

Sheffield United are looking for recruits for next season’s Premier League campaign and they’re reportedly ready to spend £15million on Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

That’s according to the Northern Echo, who say that the Blades are interested in signing Boro’s top scorer for the last two seasons.

Assombalonga is reportedly one of the most likely names to leave the Riverside this summer as a number of clubs are taking a look at the forward.

Championship clubs Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Aston Villa have all been linked with Assombalonga in the past.

The 26-year-old ended this season with 16 goals under Tony Pulis, as Boro missed out on a play-off spot.

And the former Peterborough and Nottingham Forest player has averaged a goal on every second start in the league this season, so could be a welcome addition to Chris Wilder’s side.

United announced yesterday that they have released Connor Washington while fellow strikers Gary Madine and Scott Hogan have both returned from their loan spells to parent clubs Cardiff City and Aston Villa.

That means Wilder will surely be in the market for a front man to join deadly duo Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick in the Blades’ arsenal next season.