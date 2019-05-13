Sheffield United: James Shield’s season ratings – who flopped and who flourished for the Blades in the 2018/19 campaign?
The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield provides his end of season player-ratings following a season which not only delivered promotion to the Premier League but also some exhilarating football at Bramall Lane.
Here’s how we rated the United players (Only players who made five league appearances or more included):
1. Dean Henderson 9
Chris Wilder insisted it takes a big personality to keep goal at Bramall Lane before signing the England under-21 international on loan from Manchester United. Did not disappoint on that score and, after a hugely impressive campaign, all three parties want to renew the arrangement next term.
Has grown in stature in each of his two seasons at Bramall Lane after arriving from MK Dons. A dependable defender, he has improved the attacking aspect of his game and, given Wilder's pioneering take on the 3-5-2 formation, shown great tactical nous too.
One of the unsung heroes of United's promotion, consistency is arguably the biggest weapon in his armoury. A converted midfielder, the centre-half has scored some important goals too, including the winner against Leeds at Elland Road in March.
Although he has featured only sporadically, his experience and ability to step in when required proved crucial during the run-in. Not least because his selection did not prompt a change of system. Despite being released at the end of the campaign, the 32-year-old made a crucial contribution to United's promotion.