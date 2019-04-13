Sheffield United: Jack O’Connell IN – Team news from Bramall Lane as Blades face Millwall 

Have your say

Sheffield United welcomed back defender Jack O’Connell for this afternoon’s clash with Millwall at Bramall Lane.

The centre-half, a recent absentee with a calf problem he picked up in the home defeat to Bristol City, returns at the expense of Martin Cranie as one of two changes for the visit of Neil Harris’ Lions.

In the other, George Baldock makes way for Kieron Freeman at right back.

Millwall make two changes, Conor McLaughlin and Shane Ferguson replacing Ben Marshall and James Meredith.

Former Blade Ryan Leonard starts for the Lions.

Blades: Henderson, Freeman, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, McGoldrick, Sharp. Subs: Dowell, Hogan, Madine, Coutts, Stearman, Moore, Cranie.

Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United: James Wilson/Sportimage

Millwall: Martin, McLaughlin, Cooper, Wallace, Thompson, Gregory, Ferguson, Romeo, Pearce, Tunnicliffe, Leonard. Subs: Amos, Meredith, Williams, Elliott, Morison, O'Brien, Mashall