Sheffield United: Injury update ahead of key Millwall clash

Jack O'Connell will discover this lunchtime if Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, plans to name him in his starting eleven for tomorrow's game against Millwall.

The centre-half has missed United's last two matches with a calf complaint but, according to coaching staff, was close to a return when Wilder's squad faced Birmingham City in midweek.

Speaking at Bramall Lane earlier today, Wilder admitted he has been encouraged by O'Connell's progress since suffering the injury.

"I think, the timing of Jack, he's had a good 10, 11 or 12 days now, so we're really confident that he's going to be okay," Wilder said. "I've just got to make the right decision on him really and do today, after training."

O'Connell is thought to be United's only doubt for the meeting with Neil Harris' side, who make the journey north ranked 19th. Wilder's team is third, a point behind second-placed Leeds, with only five games remaining following their draw at St Andrew's.

"Jack could be back," Wilder added. "He's not been quite right but he's getting close to where he needs to be. There's no other issues, The boys are okay."