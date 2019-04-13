Sheffield United were dealt an injury blow ahead of the promotion run-in this afternoon when TWO key man limped off against Millwall.

Chris Basham, the influential centre-half, was withdrawn after just 20 minutes of this afternoon's clash with Neil Harris’ men and replaced by striker Gary Madine.

And later in the game, skipper Billy Sharp also limped off, Martin Cranie taking his place.

Chris Wilder revealed afterwards that both had succumbed to hamstring injuries, although it was too early to assess their severity.

United were then dealt a further blow when John Egan was sent off for handball in the 1-1 draw, which saw Jake Cooper cancel out Gary Madine’s opener in the 95th minute of the game.

Both Sharp and Basham have been instrumental in United’s promotion push this season and with United next in action on Good Friday against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane, boss Wilder and his staff now face an anxious wait to determine the extent of the pair's injuries.