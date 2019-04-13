Sheffield United: Injury concern for Blades ahead of promotion run-in with Leeds United as TWO key man go off injured against Millwall 

Sheffield United were dealt an injury blow ahead of the promotion run-in this afternoon when TWO key man limped off against Millwall.

Chris Basham, the influential centre-half, was withdrawn after just 20 minutes of this afternoon's clash with Neil Harris’ men and replaced by striker Gary Madine.

Bramall Lane (Richard Markham Photography)

And later in the game, skipper Billy Sharp also limped off, Martin Cranie taking his place.

Both men have been instrumental in United’s promotion push this season and with United next in action on Good Friday against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane, boss Chris Wilder and his staff now face an anxious wait to determine the extent of the pair's injuries.