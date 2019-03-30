Sheffield United: Injury concern for Blades ahead of Championship run-in as Jack O’Connell is withdrawn against Bristol City 

Sheffield United were given an injury scare ahead of their Championship run-in this afternoon when Jack O’Connell, their influential defender, was taken off this afternoon against Bristol City.

The Liverpudlian stayed down after a clash with a City opponent towards the end of the clash with Lee Johnson’s men, and was immediately replaced by Marvin Johnson.

O’Connell was then seen in discussions with Matt Prestridge, United’s head of sports science, on the touchline before taking his place in the dug-out.

The defender recently returned to the Blades line-up after a spell out with a hamstring strain. After the City game, United have eight matches left as they look to win promotion to the Premier League.