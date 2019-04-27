Sheffield United: ‘I love this club’ - Dean Henderson’s emotional message to Blades fans after promotion to Premier League is virtually assured

Have your say

Dean Henderson thanked Sheffield United fans for their support after the Blades virtually sealed promotion to the Premier League tonight.

Goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell saw United best Ipswich Town 2-0 and move six points clear of Leeds United.

Anything less than a Leeds win over Aston Villa tomorrow will see United officially promoted and Henderson posted on Twitter: “I’m feeling emotional right now.

”We are so close thanks for your amazing support. I love this club.”

Henderson has established himself as a fans’ favourite since arriving at United on loan from Manchester United and many supporters hope to see him remain at Bramall Lane next season.