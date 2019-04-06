Sheffield United: ‘How good is it to be a Blade?’ – United fans react to victory at Preston which sent them above Leeds United in Championship table Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United fans enjoyed a double celebration earlier today when their side triumphed 2-1 at Preston, and Leeds lost 1-0 to Birmingham City. Those results sent Chris Wilder’s Blades back second in the Championship, and this is how Blades fans reacted online Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full time: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Preston North End 0 Sheffield United 1, as it happened: Story of the game from Deepdale as Blades beat play-off hopefuls