Sheffield United can take another huge step towards Premier League football this evening if they beat Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane.

And two of their most high-profile former players in recent years have sent their best wishes to Chris Wilder and his men, who will be assured of promotion if they beat Ipswich and Leeds don’t beat Aston Villa tomorrow.

Harry Maguire, who graduated from United’s youth system before becoming a Premier League and England star, wrote on Twitter: “Good luck to the Blades today. BELIEVE.”

While David Brooks, who left United in the summer to join Bournemouth in a £11.5m deal, told the BBC: “I really hope they come up. They’ve got a fantastic chance with two games left... and hopefully I get to visit Bramall Lane next season.”

United know that victory against relegated Ipswich would leave them with one foot in the top-flight, even if Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds win at Elland Road tomorrow.

But John Egan, the United defender, insisted he and his teammates aren’t getting carried away.

Harry Maguire (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Although the odds appear stacked in their favour, the Republic of Ireland international said: "Until that dream is a reality, you have to remain focused.

“You can't take anything for granted.

"This game is no different. We have to prepare properly to get the three points because we all know how mad the Championship is."