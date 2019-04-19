Sheffield United: Gary Madine IN, Billy Sharp OUT – Team news from Bramall Lane as Blades make FOUR changes for Nottingham Forest clash

Have your say

Sheffield United made four changes to their starting line-up for this afternoon’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Three of those are enforced, with John Egan serving a one-match suspension for his handball against Millwall last week while Billy Sharp and Chris Basham nurse hamstring injuries.

In come Gary Madine, Richard Stearman, Martin Cranie and George Baldock, who replaces Kieron Freeman in the other non-enforced change.

Blades: Henderson, Baldock, Cranie, Stearman, O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Duffy, McGoldrick, Madine. Subs: Lundstram, Dowell, Hogan, Coutts, Freeman, Moore, Washington.

Forest: Pantilimon, Colback, Murphy, Wague, Cash, Yates, Lolley, Yacob, Byram, Pele, Benalouane. Subs: Grabban, Watson, Osborn, Steele, Milosevic, Ansarifard, Appiah.