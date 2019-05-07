Sheffield United will celebrate their promotion to the Premier League today with an open top bus tour and civic reception.

Thousands of Sheffield United fans will line the streets of Sheffield later today as the Blades carry on their wild celebrations.

The open top bus will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, leaving Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm.

The route will be closed to traffic, allowing United to greet people along the route.

Fans can also join in with the celebrations outside the Town Hall in a traffic free fanzone where the team will be presented to supporters.

New banners have already appeared across the city centre, emblazoned with the Premier League logo and the message ‘We Are Premier League’.

Sheffield Utd players during the open top bus parade - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

A number of roads will be closed in the city centre from 2pm-9.30pm including Fargate, Surrey Street, Leopold Street, Pinstone Street, Burgess Street and Holly Street/Balm Green.

From 5pm-6.30pm there will be a number of rolling road closures from Cherry Street, onto Bramall Lane, across St Mary's Gate roundabout, along Eyre Street, across Furnival Gate Roundabout, along Arundel Gate, onto Norfolk Street and into Surrey Street.

Sheffield United have been celebrating their promotion to the Premier League for the past week since beating Ipswich Town 2-0.

Fans greeted players and coaching staff back at Bramall Lane yesterday after their 2-2 draw away at Stoke City.

Flares were set off and fans blocked the bus’ entrance as players and staff joined in with the jubilant celebrations.